Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Aug. 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The country's top health official on Friday warned of "disastrous" consequences should other local government units relax their mask-wearing rules amid a still-raging pandemic.

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire raised concern that Cebu City's optional face mask use might set a precedent for other local governments.

"That's one of our worry dahil alam natin na pagka nagtuloy-tuloy po ang ganitong mga actions ng ating local government, other local governments might followed suit. That would be really disastrous for all of us," she said in a press briefing.

Vergeire stressed the need for a "one-nation approach" in the country's COVID-19 pandemic response.

"Just imagine if 1 or 2 or 3 LGUs are implementing different protocols, what will happen to us when the virus crosses borders?" she said.

Enforcing different health measures may also increase the risk of coronavirus transmission, she warned.

"In this pandemic response, everybody has to be one. Kailangan nagkakaisa. Iisa lang ang po ang protocol natin," she said.

"Hindi puwede pong magkakaiba para maproteksiyunan natin ang buong sambayanan. We can't just think of our area right now. We need to think of the entire Filipino nation."

(We need to be united. Our protocol should be uniform. It cannot be different for each area, so that we could protect everyone.)

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama issued Wednesday an executive order declaring the "non-obligatory" use of face mask.

The EO states that residents are not required to use masks in outdoor and open spaces, while businesses have the discretion to set their respective mask policies.

But indoor mask mandate remains inside hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities, the order reads. The use of mask is also mandatory for those who are immunocompromised, sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms.

