Cebu City lifts face mask mandate in public outdoor spaces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 12:31 AM

Face masks in public outdoor spaces are no longer mandatory in the central Philippine city of Cebu. The national government is urging Cebu officials to defer the new policy and warns it may put people at higher risk of COVID-19 infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2022
 
