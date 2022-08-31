Home > News Cebu City lifts face mask mandate in public outdoor spaces ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2022 12:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Face masks in public outdoor spaces are no longer mandatory in the central Philippine city of Cebu. The national government is urging Cebu officials to defer the new policy and warns it may put people at higher risk of COVID-19 infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Cebu City COVID-19 coronavirus face mask mandate /sports/09/01/22/pba-how-chots-mental-fortitude-inspired-williams-tnt/life/09/01/22/enjoy-christmas-season-with-a-jose-mari-chan-funko-pop/news/09/01/22/dbm-no-funding-for-bataan-nuclear-plant-under-2023-budget/entertainment/08/31/22/viral-vice-ganda-recites-preamble-of-ph-constitution/spotlight/08/31/22/dfa-ph-ok-to-reopen-talks-on-joint-oil-gas-exploration