Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Aug. 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — It is "not the proper time yet" to relax rules on mask wearing in the country, the Department of Health said Thursday, as severe and critical COVID-19 cases continued to increase.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, booster uptake among eligible population remains low. She also warned of waning immunity as seen in COVID-19 admissions of fully vaccinated individuals.

"We are not closing our doors to lifting this kind of mandate for mask but this is not the proper time yet because we don't have that stable situation for COVID-19 cases and even deaths," she told ANC's "Dateline".

Vergeire made the remark in response to the Cebu City government's decision to push through with its executive order declaring the "non-obligatory" use of face mask.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier claimed the city mayor had agreed in principle with his request to defer the order's implementation.

This prompted Vergeire to remind local governments to prioritize public health. She stressed that wearing of masks lowers chances of COVID-19 transmission and protects the most vulnerable, including the elderly.

"Our booster uptake is very low. Even in Cebu, the booster uptake is low. They only have 28 percent for first booster dose," she said. "So, we are advising and we are recommending that this [lifting of mask mandate] be thoroughly discussed and studied."

While the DOH respects the autonomy of local governments, they are still mandated to follow protocols set by the national government, the agency said.

"The national government has issued IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) resolutions, which specifically states that the mask-wearing should still be continued," Vergeire said.

The health official also warned that implementing different protocols may increase the risk of COVID-19 infection and may hamper the country's efforts to transition to endemic phase of the pandemic.

As many schools are already implementing in-person learning, removing the use of face mask may also endanger the students' safety, she added.

From Aug. 22 to 28, the country recorded 19,262 additional COVID-19 cases or an an average of 2,752 daily infections.

A total of 807 or 10.5 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, according to the DOH.

Nearly 72.5 million people in the country have completed their primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some 17.8 million have received their booster dose.