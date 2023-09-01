Members of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council evacuate residents as floodwaters rise in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Aug. 31, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government is verifying one reported fatality due to super typhoon Saola (Goring) as thousands stay in emergency shelters due to continued rains and floods, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday.

In its latest bulletin, the NDRRMC said some 21,701 individuals remained in evacuation centers after the cyclone affected more than 380,000 people.

The disaster agency added that over P16.49 million worth of assistance had already been provided.

The cost of agricultural damage due to the super typhoon, now outside the Philippine area, was estimated at P395 million.

Goring also left P41.21 million worth of damage to infrastructure, the NDRRMC said.

Monsoon rains are forecast to continue to hammer Luzon on Friday as 3 storms enhance the habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said.