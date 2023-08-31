Storm-enhanced habagat lashes Luzon, Hanna unlikely to make landfall

Watch more on iWantTFC

Occasional to monsoon rains will continue to lash Luzon Friday as severe tropical storm Hanna, super typhoon Saola (Goring) and severe tropical storm Kirogi enhances the habagat, weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said of the 3 storms, only Hanna is inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

"Si Kirogi wala pa...Itong tatlong bagyo patuloy na humahatak sa hanging habagat," he said.

A yellow rainfall warning, indicating moderate to heavy rains, has been hoisted over Metro Manila, Bataan and Zambales.

As of 4 a.m., the center of severe tropical storm Hanna was estimated based on all available data at 870 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon.

Moving west northwest at 20 kph, Hanna is packing 110 kph winds near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

PAGASA said Hanna is less likely to directly bring heavy rainfall or severe winds over the country throughout the forecast period. "Wala tayong inaasahang landfall scenario sa bagyong ito," Del Mundo said.

The enhanced Southwest Monsoon will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas not under any Wind Signal, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

• Today: Batanes, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

• Tomorrow: Batanes, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

• Sunday: Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.