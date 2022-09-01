Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia on Thursday said he supports the proposal to allow online voting for Filipinos voting overseas.

In a public briefing, Garcia said that he backs the idea following the low voter turnout abroad, particularly in the May elections.

“Kung papayagan natin ang Internet voting para sa kanila lalo’t naka-set up ang mekanismo para protektahan ang kanilang boto, palagay ko mas tataas ang bilang ng mga botante lalo na overseas na makakaboto,” Garcia said, adding that Congress will have the final say on the parameters.

(If we allow internet voting for them, especially if mechanisms have already been set up to protect their votes, I think voter turnout will increase overseas.)



Garcia also said he would also make sure that machines to be used for the 2025 and succeeding polls would not malfunction on election day.

Glitches involving vote counting machines (VCM) were reported in the 2022 elections, including during overseas voting, but the poll body insisted its impact was "not significant" compared to problems in previous polls.