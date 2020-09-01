Lacson: Senate report on PhilHealth corruption recommends charges vs several individuals

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Tuesday the Senate is set to recommend the filing of charges against officials they have found to be part of alleged anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

In an interview with Teleradyo, Lacson, among lawmakers who raised questions on alleged irregularities at the state health insurer during the Senate investigation, said the committee report, penned by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, specifies charges against officials they find responsible for PhilHealth's anomalies.

"Napakalawak ng saklaw ng kaniyang committee report at doon nakasaklaw ang mga kaso, ini-specify kung ano ang inire-recommend na i-file against 'yung mga individual na sinabi sa committee report," Lacson said.

(The scope of Senate President Sotto's committee report is very wide. It specifies the cases he recommends to be filed against individuals tagged in the committee report.)

The Senate Committee of the Whole is expected to release Tuesday its report on alleged anomalies at PhilHealth following its investigation on supposedly overpriced procurement at the agency and alleged overpayments to favored hospitals.

Sen. Richard Gordon's Blue Ribbon Committee in August released a report tagging "all" PhilHealth regional vice presidents as alleged members of a syndicate in the insurance firm.