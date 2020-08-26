Senate needs to 'reconcile conflicting reports' on alleged PhilHealth anomalies: Lacson

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday said that the Senate needs to "reconcile" two "conflicting" committee reports that tagged different officials as those behind the reported anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

Sen. Richard Gordon's Blue Ribbon Committee earlier released a report tagging "all" PhilHealth regional vice presidents as the syndicate in the insurance firm, while the Senate Committee of the Whole praised some regional officials for aiding the probe against executives of the agency.

"Kung directly in contrast 'yung mga findings, nagka-clash, baka mahirapan ako mag-sign sa isang committee report," Lacson in an online press conference.

(If the findings are directly in contrast and are clashing, I'd find it hard to sign one of the reports.)

"I think we will have to discuss it in caucus... We will have to look for portions of the committee report na mare-reconcile namin (that we can reconcile)," he said.

Lacson said it was "hard" for him to believe that all PhilHealth regional vice presidents were involved in irregularities in the agency.

"From my end, wala akong nakikita, kasi, sa kanila nga galing 'yung mga dokumento na hawak namin," Lacson said.

(From my end, I don't suspect them because the documents that we have came from them.)

"Kung meron silang kinalaman, bakit nila guguluhin? They won't rock the boat," he said.

(If they are involved in the issues, why would they flag it? They won't rock the boat.)

"The mere fact that they have been sending us documents, parang mahirap paniwalaan (makes it hard to believe)," he added.

Gordon earlier alleged that the "modus" of regional vice presidents of PhilHealth is to gang up on the agency's presidents who try to remove them from their posts.

The Senate has yet to release the second committee report which tackles the disbursement of COVID-19 funds to dialysis centers and maternity clinics.

Lacson said he expects the Senate to recommend the filing of charges against PhilHealth officials who were involved in the said release of funds and the alleged overpricing of tech equipment for the insurance firm's modernization program.

Allegations that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is the "godfather" of the PhilHealth "mafia" may not be included in the report since there was no evidence to back the claim, the senator said.

"Mahirap naman naming ipilit na mag-file ng kaso sa isang tao kung hindi naman abot ng ebidensya," he said.

(It will be hard to file a case against a person if there is no evidence.)

Senate President Vicente Sotto III is expected to present the Senate Committee of the Whole findings in plenary next week.