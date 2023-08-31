Yellow rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces: PAGASA

MANILA - The lowest in a three-step rainfall warning system was raised in Metro Manila and nearby provinces by state weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday night.

Aside from Metro Manila, the yellow rainfall warning was hoisted over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal where heavy rains are expected in the next 3 hours, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. advisory.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Nueva Ecija and Quezon within the next 3 hours.

PAGASA said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may also affect Tarlac, Pampanga, Batangas and Laguna in that period.

Luzon residents were advised earlier Thursday to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible floods and landslides, as the southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring rains in the next three days on the island.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is currently enhanced by super typhoon Saola (Goring), which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility, severe tropical storm Hanna (Haikui), and tropical storm Kirogi, which is currently outside PAR.

