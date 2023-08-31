Luzon girds for habagat enhanced by 3 storms

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA — Luzon residents were advised Thursday to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible floods and landslides, as the southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring rains in the next three days on the island.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is currently enhanced by super typhoon Saola (Goring), which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility, severe tropical storm Hanna (Haikui), and tropical storm Kirogi, which is currently outside PAR.

The enhanced habagat will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas:

Thursday and Friday: Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

Saturday: Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

As of 5 p.m., the center of severe tropical storm Hanna was at about 1,035 km east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph, while moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Hanna is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and may exit PAR on Saturday, PAGASA said.

