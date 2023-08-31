President Ferdinand RMarcos Jr. returns to the Philippines after participating in the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia from 10-11 May 2023 at Villamor Air Base Pasay City on May 11, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA Photo



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is set to visit Indonesia again next month for the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Marcos will be in Jakarta from Sept. 5 to 7, 2023 upon the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is this year's ASEAN chairman, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu said.

This will be the second ASEAN summit this 2023, with the first one held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia last May, which Marcos also joined.

"The second summit will be a follow on to the May summit and will accelerate the momentum of the ASEAN community building process," Espiritu told Malacañang reporters.

"It will serve as a platform for leaders to exchange views on key regional and international issues," he added.

The Philippine leader will push for a rules-based international order and for parties to follow the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea "especially in the South China Sea."

"The Philippines will continue to uphold and exercise freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law," said the official.

President Marcos is expected to attend 13 leaders-level engagements, 12 of which are summit sessions with other leaders, he said.

These include the following:

43rd ASEAN Summit plenary session

Opening ceremony of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum

43rd ASEAN Summit retreat session

26th ASEAN-China Summit

24th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit

26th ASEAN-Japan Summit

26th ASEAN Plus 3 Summit

ASEAN-US Summit

ASEAN-Canada Summit

20th ASEAN-India Summit

18th East Asia Summit

3rd ASEAN-Australia Summit

13th ASEAN-UN Summit

BILATERAL MEETINGS

Marcos is also expected to meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and hold bilateral meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Timor Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão.

Meetings with other leaders are still being arranged, Espiritu said.

"With Vietnam, the focus will be on strengthening the strategic partnership between the countries and, of course, cooperation on rice and food security," he said.

"We will reassure Timor Leste of our cooperation with their country in the years to come, especially in their preparation for final membership in ASEAN," he added.

Marcos and Korea's Yoon are expected to tackle new areas of cooperation, Espiritu said. The Philippine leader will also express his gratitude to Korea for its aid during Typhoon Egay.

"Also, they intend to donate, under the ASEAN Plus 3 Rice Reserve Arrangement, a total of 750 metric tons of rice to the Philippines, 400 of that are already in the pipeline," he said.

The official added that Marcos and Manet would discuss "matters of legal concern between our two countries."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from RTVM

Marcos, Jr. will also continue to push for efforts in protecting migrant workers in crisis situation and human trafficking. Matters that impact the region will also be tackled, such as the situation in Myanmar, Ukraine, and geopolitical rivalries in the Indo-Pacific Region, the DFA said.

Espiritu said some 90 outcome documents were so far expected to be issued, adopted, or noted during the Jakarta summits.

This includes the ASEAN leaders' declaration on strengthening food security and nutrition in response to crisis, and individual joint statements on strengthening cooperation on food security between the ASEAN, Australia, Canada, and India.

The most important outcome documents for the Philippines are food security, post-pandemic transformation, protection of migrant workers, and the digital economy, said Espiritu.

"He (Marcos) will highlight advocacies in strengthening food and energy security, harnessing the potential of the digital and creative industries and MSMEs and addressing the impacts of climate change, among others," he said.

Marcos, Jr. will be joined by Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

The President will also bring a business delegation, Espiritu said.