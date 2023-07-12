ASEAN urged to strengthen investment ties amid global uncertainties

Ambassadors and officials from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Vietnam join a forum of the Management Association of the Philippines in Taguig City on July 12, 2023. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Several ASEAN envoys to the Philippines have underscored the need to strengthen investment ties amid looming global headwinds.

During the Business Opportunities in ASEAN Forum organized by the Management Association of the Philippines, the envoys to the Philippines presented investment opportunities in their respective countries to entice their peers to boost investments in each other’s key sectors.

ASEAN is the best region to invest in due to its young population and growing economy. Many countries are ramping up investments in key industries and liberalizing foreign investment policies, officials said.

Singapore’s new ambassador to the Philippines promoted how easy it is to start a business in the island nation.

“I just want to point out that in 10 minutes, maybe 15 minutes is how long it takes to open and register a business in Singapore. That is 'ease of business' we’re talking about,” the Singaporean envoy said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia championed its Halal industry, which Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino said is a good area of investment since it is expected to hit $4.9 trillion by 2030.

Thailand’s Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat, for his part said his country is open to investments in various fields including artificial intelligence (AI) and agriculture technology, among others. Vietnam and Indonesia also are open to investments in many fields.

The officials also said the neighboring countries must grow together, especially at a time when there are looming global uncertainties.