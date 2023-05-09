Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA - After his weeklong visit in the United States and the United Kingdom for the coronation of King Charles III, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday afternoon left the Philippines again to participate in the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Marcos said his participation this year aims to promote the interests of the country towards economic growth, protect migrant workers in crisis situations, promote food and energy security, promote trade and investments.

"This is the continuation of the process we have begun where, deriving from the idea, principle, and the concept of ASEAN centrality in the face of the challenges that we have to answer not only as single nations but as a political aggrupation that is ASEAN," Marcos said in his departure statement.

"ASEAN and Southeast Asia that the other parts of the world... look to Southeast Asia as the growth center for the global economy," he added.

"That is why it is very important that we go and continue to discuss among other ASEAN leaders... how we can maximize and find that extra synergy from our working together," he said.

The President said he was looking forward for a bilateral meeting with the leaders of Timor Leste, which he said would sit as an observer in the ASEAN Summit for the first time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said the ASEAN Summit will kickoff with an opening ceremony scheduled on May 10, followed by a plenary session.

"A series of interfaces among ASEAN leaders and representatives and/or delegates of relevant ASEAN bodies are scheduled on the same day," Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza told Palace reporters on April 28.



She added that the President would participate in the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asian Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit on May 11.

Marcos will tackle the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2025 during the summit, which was aimed at promoting economic growth, sustainable management of natural resources in the sub-region, and building up connectivity.

The BIMP-EAGA will be chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, added Daza.

In this meeting, the leaders will discuss "the strong partnership between the executive and legislative bodies of ASEAN, the pivotal role of private sector and the youth in advancing growth and shaping the future."

Marcos will be in Indonesia from May 10 to 11.

This is his second visit in the neighboring country since assuming power last year. The first time was in early September for his 3-day state visit, when he got $8.48 billion worth of investment pledges.