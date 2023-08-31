18 cops linked to illegal drugs won't get pension: PNP chief

MANILA - Eighteen high-ranking police officers who resigned after being linked to illegal drugs will not receive any benefits, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda told a House panel Thursday.

During a hearing by House Appropriations Committee, Acorda told lawmakers that these cops were "already deemed resigned" and no longer in the service since July 21 of this year.

Acorda said they also will not get pension benefits.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier said they might file cases against the police personnel supposedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

The resignations came after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) said he would accept the resignations of "unscrupulous law enforcers and others involved in the highly nefarious drug trade."

