Marcos accepts resignation of 18 cops with alleged drug links

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has accepted the resignation of 18 third-level officers at the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to their alleged links with the illegal drug trade, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Police Chief Benjamin Acorda, Jr. is monitoring the said police personnel but they were ordered relieved from their current posts.

Acorda said these 18 police officers would be assigned at the PNP's Directorate for Personnel and Records Management and Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit "to preclude them from exerting further influence and/or performing illegal activities using their positions," the statement read.

This was the result of the government's 5-man member advisory group that reviewed the courtesy resignations of senior police officials in line with their cleansing program.

The panel looked into the records and documents of the senior officers of the PNP, with the evaluation and screening covering 953 individuals who submitted individual letters of resignation.

Marcos, Jr. during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) announced he would accept the resignations of "unscrupulous law enforcers and others involved in the highly nefarious drug trade."