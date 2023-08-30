Vice President Sara Duterte attends a meeting, July 11, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool/File

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President's (OVP) P2.385-billion budget request for next year breezed through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday despite the objections of the Makabayan bloc over the agency's P125-million confidential fund last year.

Upon the motion of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s son and Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, 21 members of the committee voted to terminate the OVP's budget briefing with no questions asked of its officials, especially Vice President Sara Duterte.

"In line with the longstanding tradition of giving the Office of the Vice President parliamentary courtesy, I move to terminate the budget of Office of the Vice President," Rep. Marcos said.

Presiding chairman Davao de Oro Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora immediately called for the vote after Marcos made the motion. Zamora also did not allow House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro to speak.

"We have a motion for the objection. The chair now calls for the division of the House. Those who are in favor for the motion to terminate the discussion for the Office of the Vice President, please raise your hands," Zamora said.

"We have 21 members of the Committee on Appropriations manifesting for the approval of the motion the chair declares for the motion to terminate the presentation of the budget approved," she added.

Castro then sought to explain her objection against terminating the OVP budget hearing.

"I know we have the rights as the minority bloc. May we explain why we vote no?" Castro said.

Zamora replied, "With all due respect, this representation would like to request the Honorable Castro to just please submit the manifestation to the Committee on Appropriation."

"Can I have the floor? The presentation has already been terminated, so we would like to request her honor to submit her presentation. And once again, this budget hearing is suspended," Zamora added.

Castro interjected, "Meron po tayong issue na dapat pakinggan ng ating taongbayan at masagot ng Office of the Vice President kaya talagang kailangan maipaliwanag itong P125 million. At sinabi naman sa statement ni Vice President Duterte na mag-eexplain.

"I have the right to explain why I voted no. Kailangan malaman itong 125M na not confidential fund pero ginastos ng OVP at kung saan —" Castro said before her audio was cut as Zamora broke the session.

Castro earlier pressed the OVP to explain why it had P125 million in confidential funds in 2022 even if this was not authorized in that year's General Appropriations Act. Duterte previously stated that this would be answered in the OVP budget briefing.

Duterte led the OVP delegation during the budget briefing and briefly addressed the panel composed of her allies before introducing a short audio visual presentation on her agency's proposal.

"We are here to propose our budget request of P2.3 billion to support our operations, continue our programs and extend the reach of OVP services throughout the country," Duterte said.

According to the its submission to the House, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) recommended a budget of P2.385 Billion for the OVP next year, which is 1.22 percent higher than its 2023 budget. The OVP originally wanted P5.701 billion for 2024.



The OVP briefer said that the recommended maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) for 2024 was higher by 2.22 percent than the current year or equivalent to P2.15 billion.

"Significant portion of the total MOOE is allocated for Financial Assistance/ Subsidies and Welfare Goods which account for 42.8 percent and 12 percent of the total MOOE, or P920.8 million and P258.8 million, respectively," the briefer said.

The OVP also submitted an accomplishment report which stated that for the first semester of 2023, it continued to implement its flagship projects, together with the subsequent opening of 3 additional satellite offices in the Bangsamoro and Bicol regions so the OVP could expand its program and service delivery nationwide.

The OVP said its medical and burial assistance program served 64,000 beneficiaries in the first semester, while its crisis and emergencies program provided food assistance to 3,620 people.

Some 292,944 commuters benefitted from the OVP's free ride program, while its Mag Negosyo ta 'Day helped 45 members of Makabagong Ina at Kababaihan tungo sa Asenco, Inc benefit, the agency said.

The OVP added that it provided bags and school supplies to some 15,000 students, planted around 52,000 trees in the first semester of 2023, and helped around 27,000 children in its food supplementation project.