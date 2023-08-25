Department of Education secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte, July 11, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool

MANILA (UPDATE) — Members of the Makabayan bloc are eyeing to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte for alleged unauthorized use of confidential funds in 2022.

This emerged during the budget briefing of the Commission on Audit (COA) when it was disclosed that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) had some P125 million in confidential funds in 2022 after Duterte took office.

The confidential fund was not part of the 2022 General Appropriations Act.

The COA report showed there was an additional allotment for confidential expense during the second semester of CY 2022 amounting to P125 million.

"Tungkol sa impeachment, s'yempre pag-aaralan natin 'yung mga possibility para mapanagot kung makikita natin talaga itong mga binanggit nating violation na ito, lalong lalo na misuse of public funds, technical malversation, at saka paglabag sa constitution," House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said in a press conference.

"Antayin muna natin 'yung report ng COA na hinihingi natin maimbestigahan nila ito," she added.

Castro added that the 2024 National Expenditure Program reports that the P125 million was actually obligated by the OVP for confidential expenses in 2022.

"The Vice President needs to explain how she could incur obligations amounting to P125 million in confidential expenses in the last six months of 2022 despite the fact that her office has no Congressional authorization to do so for that year," Castro said in another statement.

"We ask that the OVP provide a detailed public accounting of how the Php 125 million was spent," Castro added.

Castro also believes there may be violations of the Supreme Court ruling on the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) if savings were used to fund this P125 million confidential fund.

Kabataan party-list called out Duterte for having a confidential fund.

"Pagpasok na pagpasok pa lang ni Ms. Sara Duterte sa vice presidency binahiran na niya kaagad ang opisina ng kaniyang pagkahilig sa di na-o-audit na pondo. P125M na pork na kung maituturing. Uhaw na uhaw sa vice presidential pork ang nakaupong bise presidente," Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said.

In a statement, Duterte welcomed a possible investigation by COA, adding that Castro "doesn't deserve an explanation because she did not come to class prepared."

"All she did was wildly and masterfully arrange some allegations against me and the OVP, which will all be answered once the probe is done and during the budget hearing," Duterte said.

"Meanwhile, I hope she finds gratification and great joy over the thought of my impeachment from office. Enjoy," she added.