'We have stated our piece': VP Sara on DepEd confidential fund after slash by Senate

MANILA -- Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday did not offer any reaction to the Senate's decision to reduce the Department of Education's (DepEd) confidential fund for 2023, except to say that they have "stated their piece".

"We already stated our piece about the confidential funds during the hearing sa House of Representatives and sa Senate," she said during a chance interview at the culminating program of the 30th National Children's Month at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City.

Duterte is also the DepEd Secretary.

Duterte had said during the budget hearings that she leaves it to Congress to decide on the DepEd's proposed P150 million confidential fund for next year.

The DepEd had said the fund would be used for programs against "sexual grooming," "active shooter copycats," "insurgency recruitment" of children, and drug involvement of learners.

On Wednesday, the Senate realigned P120 million of the said fund and moved it to their healthy learning institutions. Only P30 million was left for the confidential fund.

