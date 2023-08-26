Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News and Press and Public Affairs Bureau handout.



MANILA — ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro on Saturday clarified their stance regarding the possible impeachment move against Vice President Sara Duterte over confidential funds, saying this was still "premature."

Castro said they are preparing for the Commission on Audit's report in Duterte's confidential funds rather than the impeachment.

"Wala kaming pinaghahandaang impeachment, ang pinaghahandaan namin ay itong report ng COA. Malinaw na dapat kung mayroong confidential funds, it is expressly provided in the budget. So mahalaga ito. Wala kaming nakita," Castro said over Radyo 630.

"Yung usapin ng impeachment, premature pa ito. Masyado lang siguro na-play up," she added.

Castro said it was better if Duterte faces the House during the Office of the Vice President's budget deliberation so she could personally explain where her office got more than P125 million in confidential funds last year.

The confidential fund was not part of the 2022 General Appropriations Act, she said, which was why she raised the possibility that its transfer was illegal.

"So kung may confidential expenses, may confidential funds. So saan nanggaling 'yung confidential funds? Tinransfer ba ito ng Pangulo? Ito ang mga question na kailangan sagutin," said Castro.

"Wala pa kami sa planong impeachment... pag-aaralan kasi may something kami [na nakita] na may violation sa Constitution pero hindi pa 'yun talaga ang main namin," the lawmaker said.

Castro also lamented how it was hard to scrutinize confidential funds.

"Very scandalous na sa panahon ng kasalukuyang OVP... ay humingi ng P500 million. One hundred fifty million naman sa DepEd," she said.

"Hindi ito nao-audit agad. So maitatago mo ang mga expenses," she said.

The Office of the Vice President earlier last month said that its confidential funds were "utilized appropriately" after COA released its report on the office's spending.

In a statement on Friday, meanwhile, Duterte said she welcomes the possible COA probe.

"All she did was wildly and masterfully arrange some allegations against me and the OVP, which will all be answered once the probe is done and during the budget hearing," Duterte said.