This photo shows the location of tropical depression Gardo at 2 p.m. Tuesday. PAGASA

MANILA — A low-pressure area (LPA) off northern Luzon developed into a tropical depression Gardo on Tuesday afternoon while a super typhoon may enter the Philippine area on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Gardo was 1,195 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon at 3 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and 70 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

The storm's trough or extension will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Aurora, Calabarzon, and Camarines Norte, said the weather bureau.

It said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, super typhoon Hinnamnor was still outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 3 p.m., said PAGASA.

Spotted 1,510 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, Hinnamnor was packing 185 kph maximum sustained winds and up to 230 kph gusts, the weather agency said.

Hinnamnor may enter PAR on Wednesday evening, Aug. 31, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory.



