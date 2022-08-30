MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,672 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,878,734.

This is the lowest daily tally in over a month, or since July 13, noted ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Fifty-three new deaths were also reported - over 50 for the fourth day in a row - raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,773.

Active cases stood at 26,168, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,790,793.

Of the new infections, 563 are from Metro Manila.

From Aug. 22 to 28, the country recorded a daily average of 2,752 coronavirus infections, which is 19 percent lower compared to the previous week's, the DOH said Monday.

Of those, 110 were severe and critical.

A total of 807 or 10.5 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, said the DOH.

Up to 635 or 24.9 percent of 2,551 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.

At least 72.4 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.8 million have received their booster shots.

