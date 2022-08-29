Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippines recorded 19,262 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Aug. 22 to 28, the country recorded a daily average of 2,752 coronavirus infections, which is 19 percent lower compared to the previous week's, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

Of the new infections, 110 were severe and critical.

A total of 807 or 10.5 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, said the DOH.

Up to 635 or 24.9 percent of 2,551 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.

Also during the past week, the DOH said it verified 316 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

113 in August 2022

18 in July 2022

2 in June 2022

5 in May 2022

1 in April 2022

63 in February 2022

104 in January 2022

1 in September 2021

1 in August 2021

3 in May 2021

1 in March 2021

1 in February 2021

2 in January 2021

1 in June 2020

NEW DAILY CASES BELOW 3,000 FOR 4TH DAY

Later in the day, the DOH reported a daily addition of 2,573 infections, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,877,110 as of Monday.

This is the fourth straight day that daily new cases are below 3,000, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Fifty-three new deaths were also recorded, bringing the death toll to 61,720.

The number of new deaths reported have been above 50 for the third straight day, Guido said.

Of the new cases, 891 are from Metro Manila.

Active cases stood at 27,497, while 3,787,893 have already recovered.

Some 72.4 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.8 million have received their booster shots.

