Ospital ng Sampaloc to stop admitting COVID-19 patients

MANILA - The Ospital ng Maynila is ready to provide immediate care to COVID-19 patients despite its full capacity, its director said Monday.

The hospital, however, can no longer accept virus patients as it has 41 COVID-19 cases admitted, according to Dr. Aileen Lacsamana.

"'Yung hanay ng mga doktor, nurses ay napapagod din at may pangamba na rin sila kung kakayanin nila kung tuloy-tuloy na pataas na pataas (ang mga kaso)," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Doctors and nurses also get tired and worry if they can still take it if cases continue to rise.)

"Kahit nagsabi kami na hindi na namin kayang maadmit muna sila, our emergency room is still open. Ganun pa rin naman kami, maraming mga ambulansya at ready kaming magtransport sa iba't ibang sister hospitals namin."

(Even if we said we can't admit patients anymore, our emergency room is still open. We still have many ambulances and we're ready to transport them to our sister hospitals.)

Patients who experience symptoms or those who had tested positive are advised to call in, Lacsamana said.

"Maganda kasing tumawag at malaman kung mild symptoms. Kung mild symptoms, we can advise them to go directly to a quarantine facility or coordinate with the Manila Health Department and then MHD susunduin sila and dadalhin sila to a quarantine facility," she said.

(It's better to call in and know if you have mild symptoms. If you do have mild symptoms, we can advise them to go directly to a quarantine facility or coordinate with the Manila Health Department and then MHD can admit them to a quarantine facility.)

"We do appropriate care. Kung kailangan ng oxygen muna until a patient is stabilized, we will do that. And we will find from our sister hospitals kung saan sila pwede mai-itransfer (where they can be transferred)."

(If they need oxygen until the patient is stabilized, we will do that.)

The Philippines on Sunday logged 18,528 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second-highest tally since the pandemic began, bringing its total infections to 1,954,023.