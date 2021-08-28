The Ospital ng Sampaloc in Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Ospital ng Sampaloc has reached its capacity, it announced Saturday, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

In an advisory, the hospital said it cannot anymore accommodate COVID-19 patients needing hospital admission.

"The current surge has taken its toll on our institution. Thus, we regret to inform the public that as of today, August 28, 2021, our institution is operating on full capacity and we can no longer accommodate COVID-19 patients needing hospital admission," the hospital said.

The hospital previously said its ward for COVID-19 patients was full.

The Philippines on Saturday logged record-high numbers for its COVID daily tally with 19,441 fresh cases, and 142,679 active cases.

Meanwhile, the DOH said bed capacities at many NCR hospitals are at high risk.