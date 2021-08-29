Commuters try to catch aride at a bus stop along EDSA in Quezon City on August 4, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines has detected 516 more Delta variant cases, bringing its total to 1,789, the Department of Health said Sunday.

Of the additional B.1.617.2 variant infections, 473 were local cases, while 31 were returning overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 12 were still under verification.

The 473 local cases were detected in the following regions:

114 cases in Metro Manila

79 cases in Calabarzon

64 cases in Central Luzon

32 cases in Cagayan Valley

24 cases in Ilocos region

20 cases in Mimaropa

16 cases in Bicol Region

13 cases in Western Visayas

23 cases in Central Visayas

12 cases in Zamboanga Peninsula

48 cases in Northern Mindanao

22 cases in Davao Region

6 cases in Cordillera Administrative Region

Six cases remain active, five cases have died, while 505 cases have been tagged as recovered, the remaining are being validated by the regional and local health offices, DOH said.

The Philippines tallied Saturday a record-high 19,441 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its total cases to 1,935,700 as the Delta variant spurred a fresh surge. Of this figure, 142,679 or 7.4 percent were active infections.

OTHER VARIANTS

The DOH also reported 73 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, 81 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases, which was first detected in the Philippines.

Of the additional Alpha variant cases, 71 were local cases and 2 were ROF cases. All cases have been tagged as recovered.

Of the new Beta variant cases, 78 were local cases, 2 cases were ROFs, while one case is still being verified. Three cases have died and 78 cases have been tagged as recovered.

The total Alpha variant cases now stands at 2,395, while there are 2,669 Beta variant cases, according to the DOH. The latest batch of whole genome sequencing had 748 samples submitted by 67 laboratories, collecting institutions, and Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units (RESU).

It said it was "closely coordinating with the Centers for Health Development and local government units" for active case finding, aggressive contact tracing and testing, and immediate quarantine of virus patients.

The agency also reminded the public to isolate upon experiencing symptoms, consult with telemedicine providers, and coordinate with their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) for isolation and testing.

It urged Filipinos to get vaccinated and complete the required doses for additional protection against COVID-19.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated against coronavirus some 13.5 million people out of a target 70 million as of Aug. 26, government said.