This composite image shows motorcycle riders using bike lanes in EDSA. MMDA's Facebook page

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said it would shelve its proposal to have a shared lane for bicycles and motorcycles along EDSA.

This was after a meeting between motorcycle riders and cyclists' groups on failed to reach a consensus, prompting the MMDA to study other possible options.

“Walang nag-agree. We have to study kung anong options," MMDA chair Romando Artes said.

(Nobody agreed. We have to study other available options.)

"As we speak maraming motorsiklo na pumapasok sa exclusive bike lanes. Pag pinaghigpitan, kami pa ang kini-criticize," he added.

(As we speak, a lot of motorcycles enter exclusive bike lanes. If we go strict on them, we get criticized.)

Among the possible alternatives MMDA plans to pursue is the prospect of an elevated walkway or bike lane, which also aims to ease traffic congestion on EDSA.

Artes earlier said some 160,000 motorcycle ply EDSA daily, with a significant number of them using bike lanes.

The MMDA recently apprehended about 1,500 erring motorists on bike lanes.

RELATED VIDEO: