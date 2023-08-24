The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday said it was studying a proposal for EDSA lanes that bicycles and motorcycles could share.

"Ini-entertain din natin ang idea na yan ay puwedeng gawing shared lane for motorcycle and bicycle," MMDA General Manager Procopio Lipana said.

"Nakita natin na hindi na ganoon karami ang gumagamit ng bike lane as compared noong pandemic. Pangalawa, sa ngayon po ay mayroon tayong more than 160,000 [motorcycles]…na bumabaybay ng EDSA araw-araw," he told Radyo 630.

(We are entertaining the idea of designating a shared lane for motorcycles and bicycles. There are fewer bicycles using the bike lane compared to during the pandemic. Meanwhile, there are 160,000 motorcycles passing through EDSA daily.)

This photo shows motorcycles using the EDSA bike lane in Makati on Aug. 16, 2023. MMDA

The MMDA will meet stakeholders about the proposal on Aug. 29 to come up with recommendations that would be submitted to the transportation department, the official said.

In the meantime, the MMDA will continue apprehending motorcycle riders and other motorists who use the EDSA bike lane, Lipana said.

The MMDA has apprehended about 1,500 erring motorists on bike lanes and may start issuing tickets next week, he said