This composite image shows motorcycle riders using bike lanes in EDSA. MMDA's Facebook page

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Sunday said it would apprehend motorcycle riders who would use the bicycle lane along EDSA from August 21.

Bike riders have failed to use the lane assigned to them due to huge volume of motorcycles passing there, the MMDA said on Facebook.

"Ang bike lane ay hindi fast lane para sa mga motorcycles. Simula bukas, Agosto 21, huhulihin na ang mga nagmomotor na gagamit ng bicycle lane sa EDSA," it said.

(The bike lane is not meant to be a fast lane for motorcycles. From August 21, motorcycle riders using the bicycle lane.)

Erring motorcycle riders will be fined P1,000 for disregarding traffic signs, the MMDA added.

