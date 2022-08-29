MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged Filipinos to "be heroes in our own right," as he paid tribute to farmers, health workers, veterans, businessmen, and teachers, among others on "Araw ng mga Bayani."

"We are Filipinos — a people destined to greatness," Marcos said in his message for National Heroes' Day.

"As we celebrate this day dedicated to our nation's heroes, let us strive to fulfill our own promise so that we may also be heroes in our own right and a source of pride and inspiration for the succeeding generation of Filipinos to emulate," he added.

READ: President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s message for National Heroes Day. | via @pia_gutierrez pic.twitter.com/CxE13l3T0z — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 29, 2022

Marcos on Monday led the commemoration of the National Heroes Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, where he announced plans for the construction of hospitals for Philippine war veterans in Visayas and Mindanao.

"Kaisa ng Philippine Veteran Affairs Office, magpapatayo tayo ng mga ospital sa Visayas at Mindanao na ilalaan natin para sa ating mga beterano," he said.

(Together with the Philippine Veteran Affairs office, we will build hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao for our veterans.)

"Makakaasa kayo na ang pamahalaang ito ay mananatiling aktibo sa pagsusulong ng mga programang tutugon sa inyong mga pangangailangan, lalo na para sa kanilang mga rekisitong pangkalusugan," he continued.

(You can count on this government to remain active in pushing for programs for veterans, especially those that

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In his speech, Marcos also paid tribute to farmers and agricultural workers for ensuring Philippine food security.

"Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, wala tayong pagkaing maihahain sa ating mga pamilya. Tunay silang mga bayani kailanman," he said.

(Without them, we will have no food for our families. They are real heroes.)

He also thanked businessmen who kept their establishments open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"May mga hamon man tayong hinaharap sa nagdaang 2 taon, patuloy pa rin nilang binuksan ang kanilang mga negosyo para sa publiko. Kahanga-hanga rin ang kanilang pakikiisa sa ating pamahalaan, lalo na yung mga negosyong matapat na nagbabayad ng kanilang empleyado kahit na nauubusan na ang kanilang pondo," he said.

(Although we faced challenges in the last 2 years, they kept their business open to the public. We also admire those who continued to pay their employees even as they ran out of capital.)

The President also honored teachers and other workers in the education sector for their work in the reopening of schools.

"Sa kanilang patutulungan sa maging ligtas ang pagbubukas ng klase, panatag ang ating kalooban, nasa mabubuting kamay ang ating mga kabataan," he said.

(Because of their work to ensure the safe opening of schools, we are assured that our children are in good hands.)

Marcos added that the "legacy of heroism lives on in the hearts of medical professionals, civil servants, uniformed personnel and ordinary citizens who toil daily to keep the Filipino dream alive.

"Their deeds not only remind us of the nobility of our race, but also invite us to take part in the difficult but rewarding task of nation-building," he said.

Araw ng mga Bayani, a regular holiday, honors "all Filipino heroes who have braved death or persecution for home, nation, justice, and freedom," according to government journal Official Gazette.

— With reports from Benise Balaoing and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News