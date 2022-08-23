MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday announced the special days and regular holidays for next year, based on documents confirmed by the Office of the Press Secretary.

Proclamation No. 42, signed by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on Monday but only made public Tuesday, listed the following regular holidays and special non-working days:

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

- Jan. 1 (Sunday) - New Year's Day

-April 9 (Sunday) - Araw ng Kagitingan

-April 6 - Maundy Thursday

-April 7 - Good Friday

-May 1 (Monday) - Labor Day

-June 12 (Monday) - Independence Day

-Aug. 28 (Last Monday of August) - National Heroes Day

-Nov. 30 (Thursday) - Bonifacio Day

-Dec. 25 (Monday) - Christmas Day

-Dec. 30 - Rizal Day

SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS

-Feb. 25 - EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

-April 8 - Black Saturday

-Aug. 21 (Monday) - Ninoy Aquino Day

-Nov. 1 (Wednesday) - All Saints' Day

-Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

-Dec. 31- Last day of the year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAY

- Nov. 2 (Thursday)



In his proclamation, Marcos set Nov. 2 as a special non-working day to "strengthen family ties by providing more time for the traditional All Saint's Day and All Souls' Day activities, as well as to promote domestic tourism."

The declaration of Muslim holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, the proclamation read, will depend "in accordance of the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations."

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos will recommend to the Office of the President the actual dates of the Muslim holidays, based on the Palace document.