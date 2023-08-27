Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, widow of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Senate PRIB/file

MANILA — The family of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo is planning to field a candidate to replace expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the third district representative of their province, the governor’s widow confirmed on Sunday.

At least two cousins of the late governor have expressed interest in Teves’ vacated post, but the family is still looking for a way to only have one opposition candidate, said Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the wife of the murdered governor.

“Bilang maybahay ni Governor, sana lang talaga we will be able to field one candidate lang for our team,” she told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

(As the slain governor's wife, I really hope we will be able to field even one candidate for our team.)

“It saddens me na parang nakikita ko na ang daming interested and sabi ko kapag maraming interested, yung chances natin of winning and giving the governor political justice, parang hindi siya magiging at its maximum level yun 'pag fight, 'pag nahati ang votes,” she said.

(It saddens me when I see so many people interested, because it reduces our chances of winning and giving the governor political justice as the votes will be divided.)

“Cousins ni Gov pareho. Different family name but they are both people that we love and helped us in so many ways kaya nga sabi ko ang hirap kasi puro love namin silang dalawa,” she said.

(They are both the governor's cousins. They may have different family names but they are both people that we love and helped us in so many ways. That's why I told them it was going to be hard because we love them both.)

Mayor Degamo admitted that several allies were trying to convince her to run for the vacated congressional post, but she maintained that her priority was to obtain “political justice” for her husband, who was killed in an armed attack inside their private compound in Pamplona town last March.

“If there is one person who is willing to step out from the squabble... I will be the first,” the widow said.

Former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves was also reportedly eyeing to replace the expelled lawmaker, who is his older brother, and to return to the position he held between 2007 and 2016.

ABS-CBN News reached out to the younger Teves, but he has yet to respond to requests for interviews.

Ahead of the filing of the certificates of candidacies for Negros Oriental’s third district representative, Mayor Degamo said she was still trying to convince her husband’s cousins to form a unified front.

"Yung isa sabi ko, ‘Let’s support na lang our cousin. We go out and campaign for him,’" Mayor Degamo said.

Teves was expelled from the House of Representatives earlier this month after the chamber voted that the lawmaker — who is the alleged mastermind in the Degamo murder case — is unfit to hold the position due to his months-long absence and since the Anti-Terrorism Council already designated the Negrense politician as a terrorist.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia earlier told the ABS-CBN News Channel that a special election would likely be held in December to fill in Teves’ congressional seat.

The special election in Negros Oriental is expected to come about 2 months after the Philippines holds its Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

Earlier this year, Mayor Degamo joined other local chief executives in filing a petition to postpone the BSKE in their province, citing fear among voters after the killing of their governor.

“If they will fill this with military or officers from the Army, and the PNP just to ensure that there will be a fair and peaceful electoral process for the barangay, okay lang din kami,” she said, when asked about the upcoming village and youth council polls.

Mrs. Degamo earlier lauded the formal filing of murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder charges against Teves Jr. and 4 others linked to her husband’s killing, describing the development as a “leap towards justice.”

Teves Jr. has yet to return to the Philippines after fleeing abroad earlier this year.

