Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Many coronavirus patients at The Medical City South Luzon in Laguna are unvaccinated, a hospital official said Friday.

"Marami sa pasyente namin ay wala pang bakuna (Many of our patients are unvaccinated)," Dr. Jay Ancheta, the hospital's chief medical officer, told Teleradyo.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, the hospital's 36 beds dedicated to coronavirus patients are occupied.

Ancheta said patients brought to the hospital required oxygen, as the cases ranged from moderate to critical.

While most of their patients before were elderly, he said patients now include children and pregnant women.

He called on the public to get vaccinated once doses are available to them.

"Kung tayo ay may bakuna, most likely kung tayo'y magkaka-COVID baka mild lang. Parang simpleng trangkaso lang na puwedeng itulog sa bahay at gagaling tayo," Ancheta said.

(If we have the vaccine, if we get sick with COVID, it's most likely mild. It's like a simple flu that you can just sleep at home and will disappear.)