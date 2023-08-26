More areas under typhoon signals as Goring intensifies

Typhoon Goring has slightly intensified as it moves over the Babuyan Islands, with more areas placed under Signal No. 1, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday afternoon.

The tropical cyclone was last seen 145 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, packing sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kilometers per hour.

Earlier Saturday, Signal No. 3 was hoisted in the northeastern portion of Cagayan, and in the extreme eastern portion of Isabela.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2 remains hoisted on the eastern portion of Isabela, eastern portion of Cagayan and the northern portion of Aurora.

Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

Batanes

The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

The rest of Isabela

Apayao

Eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Solano, Villaverde)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Lamut, Lagawe, Hingyon, Banaue, Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis)

Kalinga

PAGASA said the storm may become a super typhoon on Monday.

Meanwhile, rains will persist over the long weekend in areas such as Bataan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin, along with most of Zamboanga Peninsula due to the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

Goring will have a looping track in the Philippine Sea, over the eastern portion of Northern Luzon until Tuesday, and move northwest, moving nnorth of Batanes before hitting Taiwan.

-- With reports from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News