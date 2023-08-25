RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Goring may become a super typhoon and dump heavy rains in the northern Philippines this long weekend, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

The severe tropical storm was spotted 260 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan at 4 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour and up to 135 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

"Due to highly favorable environment, Goring is forecast to rapidly intensify and may reach typhoon category by tomorrow," the weather agency said.

"Goring is forecast to steadily strengthen and may attain its maximum strength by Monday, potentially becoming a Super Typhoon," it continued.

The cyclone will "bring significant amounts of rains in the next 3 days,"' PAGASA said.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan will experience 50 to 100 mm or around 2 to 4 inches of accumulated rainfall from Friday to Saturday afternoon.

From Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, around 100 to 200 mm of accumulated rainfall is expected in eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela and the northern portion of Aurora. Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Provinces and the rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela will experience 50 to 100 mm of rain, PAGASA said.

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," it warned.

PAGASA said Goring would also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat which would bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon from Saturday, and over the western portion of Visayas beginning on Sunday.

At 5 p.m., PAGASA also raised tropical cyclone signal no. 1 in the following areas, which could experience 39 to 61 kph winds in 36 hours.

Eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan and Camiguin islands)

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City)

