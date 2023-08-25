PAGASA photo

More areas under Signal No. 1

MANILA — Parts of Luzon and Visayas will experience light to heavy rainfall this long weekend as tropical storm Goring continues to intensify, PAGASA said Friday.

The state weather bureau said in its bulletin before noon that torrential rain could cause flooding and landslides in parts of northern Luzon from Friday to Monday.

From Friday to Saturday noon

· 50-100 mm rainfall: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan

From Saturday noon to Sunday noon

· 100-200 mm rainfall: Eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora

· 50-100 rainfall: Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Provinces and the rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela

From Sunday noon to Monday noon

· 50-100 mm rainfall: Ilocos Provinces, the northern portion of Aurora, and the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela

PAGASA said occasional monsoon rains would affect the western portions of Central Luzon and southern Luzon from Saturday. By Sunday, the western portion of Visayas will also experience rains, it added.

PAGASA photo

At 10 a.m., tropical storm Goring was spotted 225 kilometers east-southeast of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and up to 105 kph gusts. The cyclone follows a looping track, now moving south-southwestward "slowly."

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 was raised in the following areas, where 39-61 kph winds could be expected in 36 hours.

Batanes

the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is.)

the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City)

Goring is still on track to reach the typhoon category on Saturday, according to PAGASA.

"It may reach its peak intensity on Sunday evening, after which it is forecast to maintain strength until the end of the forecast period. The potential for developing into a super typhoon is not ruled out," the weather agency said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.