Signal no. 1 raised in Sta. Ana, Cagayan due to 'Goring': PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE)— PAGASA on Thursday night raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 in Sta. Ana, Cagayan due to Tropical Storm Goring.

In an 11 p.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said Goring was last sighted 235 km east of Basco, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with 80 kph gusts.

The tropical cyclone will bring 50-100 mm of rainfall to Batanes and Babuyan Islands from Thursday night to Friday evening, PAGASA said.

Babuyan Islands and the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan are projected to also experience the same amount of rains on Friday evening to Saturday evening.

PAGASA said Goring-enhanced southwest monsoon rains are also expected in Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro from Friday night to Saturday night.

From Saturday night to Sunday night, monsoon rains will also fall on Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, and Antique.

Residents of affected provinces were warned that flooding and landslides are possible to occur in their areas.

"Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials," PAGASA said.



