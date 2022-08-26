Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Risa Hontiveros. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Friday fired back at Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, who accused her of "cult" behavior following their clash over a Commission on Appointments (CA) post.

In a statement, Hontiveros defended her criticisms against Cayetano, who bagged the CA minority leader post despite identifying earlier as "independent."

"Hindi ba kayang maging Independent si Sen. Alan, o Majority, o Minority, at manatili dito? O gusto niya talaga ay lahat-lahat?" Hontiveros said.

Cayetano has claimed that Hontiveros "wants the position" but failed to secure votes from the CA members.

But Hontiveros denied this.

"I insist that it is not about gaining a position. This is about upholding principles of checks and balances where a true minority is essential in maintaining and strengthening democracy," Hontiveros said.

Cayetano also used the term “dilawan” ang "cult behavior" to describe Hontiveros’ questioning of his appointment, alleging it was being exclusionary rather than inclusive.

Hontiveros said these words are better left to "troll armies and bots."

"Pero yung mga diskusyon tungkol sa kulay at kulto, iwan na lang siguro natin sa troll armies at bots. Mas bagay yun doon," she said.

Cayetano earlier claimed he has the experience and qualification for the CA minority leader post.

