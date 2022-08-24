Home  >  News

ANC

Hontiveros questions Cayetano’s appointment as CA minority rep

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 01:18 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A conflict erupted in the Philippine Senate over the selection of who will represent the upper chamber’s minority in the Commission on Appointments. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2022
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   Senate   Commission on Appointments   CA   Alan Peter Cayetano   Risa Hontiveros  