Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (orange) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID



MANILA — There is no reason yet to tighten protocols in the Philippines following the detection of monkeypox cases, according to the Department of Health.

"The DOH does not recommend lockdown due to the confirmation of a fourth case of monkeypox residing in Iloilo," the agency said in a statement on Thursday night.

The health department said measures were in place to prevent further transmission of the disease.

"The confirmed case and the identified close contacts are under monitoring and strict quarantine," the agency said.

The DOH made the remark in response to the Negros Occidental local government's plan of possibly tightening regulations in seaports to ensure strict health screening of passengers coming from Iloilo.

The DOH in Western Visayas has confirmed that the country's fourth monkeypox case is a 25-year-old Filipino who resides in Iloilo.

The patient has no documented travel history to or from any country with confirmed monkeypox cases.

Fourteen close contacts were earlier identified by DOH. They don't have any symptoms of the disease.

The country's first 3 monkeypox cases were all linked to travel.

In its statement, the health department said it was still investigating about the possibility of local transmission of the disease in the country.

"For now, we cannot still confirm that local transmission is present. The department is still conducting and confirming contact tracing of the fourth case," the agency said.

"Regardless if local transmission is or is not present, the country's preventive measures for monkeypox will act as if such is happening," it added.

The World Health Organization designated the outbreak of the virus an emergency last month — something it reserves for diseases of highest concern.

Symptoms of monkeypox — which is endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa — include lesions, fever, muscle ache and chills. It has only been fatal in rare cases.

In contrast to previous outbreaks in Africa, the virus is predominantly spread from intimate contact — though it is not a sexually transmitted disease.

Other routes were also possible, including sharing bedding, clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

