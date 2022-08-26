The Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes on Aug. 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Daily COVID-19 infections in the country may reach as high as 9,000 by the end of September amid the resumption of face-to-face classes, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the figures are based on its latest projections as millions of students returned to schools Monday, Aug. 22.

'"We agree the probability is there. Based on our projections, which were already updated because of the opening of classes, maaaring tumaas hanggang 9,000 daily cases dito sa bansa pagdating ng end of September hanggang Oktubre," she said in a press briefing.

A group of private hospitals earlier warned COVID-19 infection may go up amid increased mobility of the population.

As the country loosened coronavirus restrictions over time,

Vergeire said mobility patterns had already returned to pre-pandemic levels.

She called on the public to continue to comply with the minimum public health standards and increase the country's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

"Gusto ko lang ipaalam sa mga kababayan, these are projections. Ang projections maaaring mangyari, maaaring hindi mangyari, depende kung matutupad 'yung mga nilagay natin sa assumptions, which includes mobility, minimum public health standards, pagbabakuna at siyempre 'yung opening of classes," she said.

To date, the daily average COVID-19 cases in the country is 3,231, Vergeire said. This is 14 percent lower compared to previous week's 3,755.

On Thursday, the country logged 3,126 fresh coronavirus infections, which is less than 4,000 for the 11th straight day.

The national COVID-19 tally is 3,867,071, with 31,037 active cases and 61,519 fatalities.