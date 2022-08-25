MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,126 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,867,071.

This is the 11th straight day that additional daily infections were less than 4,000, noted ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Forty-three new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,519.

Active cases stood at 31,037, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,774,515.

Of the new infections, 887 are from Metro Manila.

Guido said the positivity rate from August 21 to 24 is at 14.3 percent.

During the week of Aug. 15 to 21, the country recorded an average of 3,412 daily infections, which is 15 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the past week, 101 were severe and critical.

A total of 811 or 9.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, said the DOH.

At least 72.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.4 million have received their booster shots.

