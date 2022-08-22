Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines logged 23,883 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Aug. 15 to 21, the country recorded an average of 3,412 daily infections, which is 15 percent lower compared to the previous week, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

Of the new infections during the week, 101 were severe and critical.

A total of 811 or 9.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, said the DOH.

Some 699 or 27 percent of 2,586 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 321 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

- 109 in August 2022

- 90 in July 2022

- 20 in June 2022

- 3 in May 2022

- 16 in April 2022

- 23 in March 2022

- 42 in February 2022

- 1 in January 2022

- 1 in December 2021

- 1 in November 2021

- 3 in October 2021

- 2 in September 2021

- 3 in August 2021

- 1 in June 2021

- 1 in May 2021

- 3 in April 2021

- 1 in March 2021

- 1 in January 2021

Some 72.3 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.4 million have received their booster shots.

