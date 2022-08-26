Farmer Dulo Ramirez, 83, salvages whatever he can from his cornfield in Tuguegarao on Aug. 24, 2022 after most of the crops were damaged by the onslaught of tropical storm Florita. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Florita left at least P19.1 million worth of damage to agriculture, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Friday.

Damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was at P10.2 million, according to Chief Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Operations Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro.

“Overall yung assessment natin ay medyo okay naman, meron lang halos 70 houses na damaged, at konti, mga less than 20 ang totally damaged then yung mga reported natin na mga saradong mga daan ay okay naman kasi for the past 2 days ay medyo okay na yung ating weather,” he told TeleRadyo.

(Our overall assessment is that damage was not as extensive as expected; there were 70 houses damaged and less than 20 were destroyed. Roads that were closed are now okay because weather has been improving the past 2 days.)

“But ang medyo may ano lang na effect ay sa agriculture sector, halos umaabot na sa P19.1 million yung reported damage. But meron pa pong papasok dito yung sa Region 2, inaantay natin matapos yung kanilang assessment, madadag po yan dito,” he added.

(But the effect on the agriculture is greater, the reported damage has reached P19.1 million. We are still waiting for the assessment of Region 2.)

Three people have been reported killed and 4 others were injured in the onslaught of Florita, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Some 71,000 people or 17,500 families were also affected by Florita across 15 provinces and 5 regions, the NDRRMC said in its separate 8 a.m. report.

It said some 3,700 people were still staying in evacuation centers.

Florita earlier this week caused flooding in several areas, and forced the suspension of some classes and government work, before it left the Philippine area on Wednesday.