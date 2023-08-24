House detains Cagayan governor over failure to attend probe

MANILA — The House of Representatives has detained Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba after the chamber held him in contempt for failing to attend a Congressional investigation into allegations of illegal expenditures of his provincial government in the 2022 elections.

In a statement, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez welcomed on Thursday Mamba's voluntary surrender a week after a joint House panel cited the governor for contempt, owing to his repeated non-attendance at an inquiry of the House Committees on Public Accounts and on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms.

“Governor Mamba's choice to voluntarily surrender is a commendable stride in safeguarding the integrity of our democratic institutions. It signifies his readiness to collaborate with the House's proceedings and underscores a steadfast commitment to the fundamental principles of accountability and transparency that form the cornerstone of our democracy,” the House chief said.

The Speaker gave assurances that Mamba’s well-being and his legal rights would be safeguarded while he was in House custody.

During a joint hearing held on August 17, members of the two committees decided to cite Mamba for contempt.

Cagayan Provincial Information Officer Rogelio Sending was also cited for contempt and detained even if he was present at the hearing.

Previously, the panel cited Cagayan Provincial Administrator Maria Rosario Mamba Villaflor in contempt after it found she did not sign the documents authorizing 10 Cagayan provincial officials to attend the investigation.

The panel ordered Villaflor's detention at the House facility for 10 days for her interference with the joint inquiry.

The inquiry sought to conduct a special audit or fraud audit investigation of the Cagayan provincial government's alleged illicit spending during the campaign period from March 25 to May 8, 2022.

It also called for an investigation on the Commission on Elections' alleged inaction over the open and substantial distribution of cash and other aid to registered voters and barangays in Cagayan from March 25 to May 9, 2022.

The Comelec Second Division in late 2022 disqualified Mamba for violating the spending ban.

Mamba said the programs were not "massive vote-buying activities" and were part of his duties as governor. His camp said they would pursue all legal remedies.