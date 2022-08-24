Philippines reports 3,580 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Locals walk past a COVID-19 pandemic themed mural at an under pass in Makati CIty on July 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,580 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,864,034.

Fifty new deaths were also reported, the highest number of new deaths since May 1, noted ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

This raised the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,476.

Active cases stood at 30,240, the lowest since July 28, according to Guido.

Those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,772,318.

Of the new infections, 1,212 are from Metro Manila.

During the week of Aug. 15 to 21, the country recorded an average of 3,412 daily infections, which is 15 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the past week, 101 were severe and critical.

A total of 811 or 9.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, said the DOH.

At least 72.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.4 million have received their booster shots.

