Traffic builds up along EDSA before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on June 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has opened more pre-pandemic routes in the capital region as in-person classes resume, with some operators already applying for special permits, an official said Wednesday.

LTFRB Chairman Cheloy Garafil said 133 routes for public utility vehicles (PUV) hav been reopened in Metro Manila, and more are expected to follow suit soon.

"'Yong 133 na ruta para sa ating mga buses, jeepneys and UV express, ito po ay initial lamang," Garafil said in a televised briefing.

"Continuous pa po ang aming pag-aaral with respect doon sa mga additional na ruta na bubuksan po natin up until November kapag full blast na po ang ating face-to-face classes," she added.

Around 3,000 bus units have applied for special permits in 28 out of 33 routes recently opened for them, said the official.

This can increase up to 4,000 as LTFRB continues to coordinate with bus operators.

"Ayon sa kanila ay inaayos pa nila ang ilang dokumento sa LTO dahil nga marami sa kanila hindi nakapagrehistro during the pandemic. Pero sa mga susunod na araw... inaasahan po natin na may 1,000 pa more or less, ang unit na maaaplayan dito sa ating mga PUV routes," she said.

The LTFRB said it is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and other local government units to not apprehend PUVs "with respect to franchise-related violations."

Many of these PUVs, she said, are still fixing their documents as the routes reopened.

"Pumayag naman ang MMDA na huwag munang manghuli with respect sa mga prangkisa nila. Pero with respect sa other violations katulad ng reckless driving at iba pang traffic violations ay siyempre huhulihin po sila," Garafil said.

Many PUV routes have been suspended since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 amid tough restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, the MMDA started expanding the number coding scheme from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The existing coding scheme in the afternoon until evening — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — is also in effect.