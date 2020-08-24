'Confidence keeps the economy rolling': Robredo says gov't must ensure it keeps public's trust

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said the government should ensure that it still has the public's trust as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recorded public address, Robredo emphasized the importance of confidence in government in order to revive the economy.

"Sa mga pagpupulong na dinaluhan natin, isang tema ang paulit-ulit na nababanggit: Kumpiyansa. Kumpiyansa ang konseptong nagtatahi sa pandemya at sa mga epektong pang-ekonomiya nito," she said.

(One theme repeatedly came up in our meetings: Confidence. Confidence threads the pandemic and its effects on our economy together.)

According to Robredo, it will be easier for the public to remain confident in government if they can clearly see its direction in its response to the pandemic.

"Kaya nga, lalo pa ngayong humaharap tayo sa pandemya, hindi nakakatulong ang mga gawaing lalong nagpapababa ng kumpiyansa. Paano ba naman magkakaroon ng kumpiyansa kung patuloy ang mga alegasyon ng korupsyon—sa mga overpriced na PPE set at ayuda, sa PhilHealth na inaasahan nating magbibigay sa atin ng sense of security sakaling magkasakit tayo," she said.

(This is why, especially now that we are grappling with a pandemic, the last thing that we need is even more instances that erode confidence. How can confidence be built amid continued allegations of corruption—from overpriced PPEs and other assistance, to PhilHealth, an agency that is supposed to give us a sense of security in case we get sick.)

"Paanong magkakaroon ng kumpiyansa kung ni hindi natin masiguro kung saan napupunta ang mga pondo? Paanong magkakakumpiyansa, kung sa tuwing magpe-presscon ang liderato, wala tayong linaw na mahinuha?" she went on.

(How can there be confidence when we are unsure of where funds are going? How can there be confidence when every time the leadership holds a press conference, clarity is in short supply?)

"Malinaw na handang sumagwan ang lahat; ang kulang na lang, ‘yung magtututok sa atin sa dapat nating kapuntahan. ‘Yung magtitimon."

(Clearly, the people are willing to man the oars; what we need is someone to point us towards the proper direction. Someone to steer the ship of state.)

Robredo called on Filipinos to continue caring for each other and helping one another to get through the crisis.

"Hindi pagbabatikos ang pagbitbit ng mga sentimyentong ito: This is our reality. Karapatan at tungkulin natin to expect and demand more from our leaders. Pero nitong nakaraang limang buwan, lalong luminaw ito—na tayo-tayo na rin nga lang ang iintindi sa isa’t isa. Ito mismo ang nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa akin sa mga panahong ganito: Walang dadaig sa Pilipino pagdating sa pag-intindi sa kapwa Pilipino," she said.

(These sentiments are not criticism: This is our reality. It is our right, our responsibility to expect and demand more from our leaders. But it has never been clearer than in the past five months—no one else will care for us but ourselves. It is this insight itself that has given me hope in these times: No one can match the Filipino when it comes to caring for their fellow Filipinos.)

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey in July found that around 36 percent of working-age Filipinos are expecting their quality of life to worsen in the next 12 months as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered in the country.

"Tinatawag muli tayo ng panahon: Palawakin ang saklaw ng malasakit; ituon sa kapwa ang anumang pagkilos. Asikasuhin ang isa’t isa. Unawaing magkakarugtong ang diwa nating lahat," Robredo added.

(The times once again call us to action: Widen the reach of our empathy; direct all our actions towards our fellowmen. Take care of each other. Understand that ultimately, our destinies are intertwined.)

Robredo reiterated her belief that Filipinos can overcome this crisis together, and that if no one is there to lead them, then they should do it themselves.

"At kung walang mamumuno, tayo mismo ang hahakbang, tayo mismo ang magtutulungan, tayo mismo ang bibitbit sa isa’t isa. Tayo mismo ang haharap, tayo mismo ang mangunguna, gagampanan natin ang anumang tungkulin para daigin ang anumang pagsubok, sa ngalan ng ating kapwa," she said.

(And if no one will lead us, we will do this ourselves; we will step up to the plate, we will help each other, carry one another. We ourselves will face this challenge, lead the charge; we will take it upon ourselves to do what needs to be done to overcome any obstacle, in the name of our fellowmen.)

"Tayo mismo ang tititig sa mukha ng krisis na ito at buong-tapang na ihahayag: Maaari mo kaming mapaluhod, pero hindi kailanman mapipigilan ang paulit-ulit at taas-noo naming pagtindig. Pilipino kami. Mas malakas kami sa anumang pagsubok."

(We will look this crisis in the eye and affirm with conviction: You may bring us to our knees, but nothing can ever stop us—we will rise, again and again and our heads held high. We are Filipinos. We are stronger than any struggle before us.)

"Buo ang loob ko. Sa pananalig, sa paninindigan, at higit sa lahat, sa pagkakaisa, madadaig natin ang krisis na ito. Tiwala ako: kaya natin ito," Robredo said.

(I believe in this with my whole heart: With faith, with conviction, and most of all, in solidarity, we will overcome this crisis. My faith remains strong: We can do this.)

Watch her full public address below.