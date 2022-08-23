Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (orange) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it asked a regional office to investigate pictures of a monkeypox patient circulating on social media.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the unauthorized disclosure of private and confidential information of a patient's medical condition violates the country's existing laws.

"That is clear violation of our laws on data privacy and even for Republic Act 11332 [or Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act]," she said in a press briefing.

Vergeire was referring to the country's fourth monkeypox case involving a 25-year-old Filipino.

While she did not say the case's address, several media outfits in Iloilo had shared photos of a patient with blister-like rashes.

"Na-trace natin kung saang lokasyon and we have instructed already our regional director to do an investigation on this para po sa kapakanan ng ating kababayan or individual na may sakit," Vergeire said.

(We have traced the location and instructed our regional director to do an investigation on this for the sake of our ailing compatriot.)

The health ministry on Monday confirmed the country's fourth monkeypox case. It said the patient was confirmed positive through a PCR test on Aug. 19.

Vergeire said some 14 close contacts had been identified and they do not have any symptoms of the disease.

She said an investigation into the possible source of infection was underway.

"We cannot rule out local transmission, but we cannot confirm yet," Vergeire said.

The fourth monkeypox patient had no documented travel history to or from any country with cases of the disease. The country's first 3 cases were all linked to travel.

"But for now, we cannot confirm yet with certainty na local case at nahawa rin sa isa pang local case kaya may local transmission," said Vergeire.

"That’s why we said we are still trying to back trace and verify information so that we can establish the source of infection," she added.