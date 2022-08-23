As Florita brings rains, Marikina River water level reaches 1st alarm

Marikina River water level as of 4:38 p.m. Screenshot from Marikina City Rescue 161 Facebook Live

MANILA (UPDATED) — The water level at the Marikina River on Tuesday reached first alarm amid continuous light to moderate rains due to severe tropical storm Florita.

The water level was at 15 meters as of 4:38 p.m., as shown on the Facebook Live of Marikina City Rescue 161.

A 15-meter water level prompts the first alarm — which means residents in nearby areas should prepare for possible evacuation.

All eight floodgates leading to the Manggahan Floodway have been opened, according to the Marikina Public Information Office.

As of 4 p.m., the Bureau of Fire Protection Marikina said it has not monitored any flooding incident in the city.

Work and classes have been suspended in all levels in public schools in Metro Manila and select provinces as Florita barrels toward northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, a river in the boundary of Barangay Takayan and Sto. Domingo in Quezon City overflowed on Tuesday due to almost non-stop rains, producing knee-deep floodwaters.

Parts of Quirino Highway in Caloocan City were also flooded, causing road congestion in the area.

—with a report from Bianca Dava and Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

