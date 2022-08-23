Situation at the Ramon Magsaysay State University in Iba, Zambales on Tuesday morning. Rod Izon (📸 Zambales LGU)

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has suspended work in government offices and classes in all levels in public schools in Metro Manila and select provinces, from Tuesday to Wednesday, due to severe tropical storm Florita.

Aside from Metro Manila, all work and classes are suspended in the following areas starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Malacañang:

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Bulacan

Zambales

Bataan

The President heeded the recommendations of the Office of Civil Defense to suspend government work and classes in the said areas due to risks caused by heavy rains, the Office of the Press Secretary said.

"The same course of action for private schools and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads," the statement read.

PAGASA said Florita hit land in Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 a.m.

Florita was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 150 kph gusts, said the weather bureau.

PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will lash Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over the northern portion of Aurora, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will hit the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of Calabarzon.

PAGASA at 11 a.m. raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 over the following areas, where 121 to 170 kph winds may cause heavy damage to high-risk structures.

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams, Bangui, Burgos), Apayao, the southern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Fuga Is., Dalupiri Is.)

Mainland Cagayan

Northeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

Signal 2 is hoisted over the following areas, where 61 to 120 kph winds are expected in at least 24 hours, PAGASA said.

Rest of Babuyan Islands

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Northern and eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Villaverde, Solano, Kasibu)

Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Bakun, Mankayan, Kibungan)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)



The following areas are under Signal 1, PAGASA added.

Batanes

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Benguet

La Union

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Santo Tomas, Villasis, Mapandan, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas, Tayug, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Sison, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Dagupan City)

Northeastern portion of Tarlac (San Manuel, Anao)

Nueva Ecija

Rest of Aurora

Florita will continue moving northwestward and is forecast to cross the northern portion of Isabela and mainland Cagayan. It will emerge over the Babuyan Channel on Tuesday night and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning, PAGASA said.